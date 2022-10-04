86. E.S. Barr & Co.

E.S. Barr & Co., based in Lexington, KY, is ranked No. 86 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 857

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 74 in 2021)

Principals:

Edward Barr, President & Chief Executive Officer

John Maddox, Partner

Contact:

esbarr.com

1999 Richmond Road, Suite 1B, Lexington, KY 40502

(859) 266-1300