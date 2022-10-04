86. E.S. Barr & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
E.S. Barr & Co., based in Lexington, KY, is ranked No. 86 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B
Years in Business: 30
Accounts Under Management: 857
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 74 in 2021)
Principals:
Edward Barr, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Maddox, Partner
Contact:
1999 Richmond Road, Suite 1B, Lexington, KY 40502
(859) 266-1300