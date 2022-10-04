11. TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 11 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 42

Accounts Under Management: 1,375

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 69 in 2021)

Principals:

Renée Kwok, President & Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Kern, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director

Contact:

tfcfinancial.com

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1888, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 210-6700