11. TFC Financial Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
TFC Financial Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 11 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 42
Accounts Under Management: 1,375
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 69 in 2021)
Principals:
Renée Kwok, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kern, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Contact:
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1888, Boston, MA 02110
(617) 210-6700