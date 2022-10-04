13. Pittenger & Anderson

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Pittenger & Anderson, based in Lincoln, NE, is ranked No. 13 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.2B
Years in Business: 27
Accounts Under Management: 1,701
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 53 in 2021)
Principals:
James Pittenger, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Anderson, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
5533 S. 27th Street, Suite 201, Lincoln, NE 68512
(402) 328-8800