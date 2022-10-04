27. California Financial Advisors

California Financial Advisors, based in San Ramon, CA, is ranked No. 27 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 3,089

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 7 in 2021)

Principals:

Mark Pitre, Principal & Financial Advisor

Michelle Perry Higgins, Principal & Financial Advisor

Contact:

calfinad.com

2303 Camino Ramon, Suite 230, San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 275-1000