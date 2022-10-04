27. California Financial Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
California Financial Advisors, based in San Ramon, CA, is ranked No. 27 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 3,089
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 7 in 2021)
Principals:
Mark Pitre, Principal & Financial Advisor
Michelle Perry Higgins, Principal & Financial Advisor
Contact:
2303 Camino Ramon, Suite 230, San Ramon, CA 94583
(925) 275-1000