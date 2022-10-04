62. Rather & Kittrell Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Rather & Kittrell Capital Management, based in Knoxville, TN, is ranked No. 62 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B
Years in Business: 22
Accounts Under Management: 2,450
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Lytle Rather, President & Co-Founder
Chris Kittrell, Co-Founder
Contact:
11905 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934
(865) 218-8400