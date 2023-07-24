LIVE UPDATES
European markets lower ahead of busy earnings week, ECB meeting
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets opened lower on Monday as investors digest the inconclusive results of Spain's election and look ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings and central bank meetings.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 were down 0.3% in early deals Monday, with all major bourses and the majority of sectors trading in negative territory. Banking stocks led losses, dropping 0.8%, while telecom stocks were a rare outlier, adding 0.6%.
Spanish elections held Sunday left the country without a clear majority for either of the two main parties, opening the door to potentially prolonged coalition negotiations.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, when policymakers are expected to announce a 25 basis point rate hike and offer guidance for the final stages of their efforts to fight inflation.
Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed Monday as investors digested key economic data from across the region. Japan's the Nikkei 225 gained 1.29% to start the week after new data showed business activity expanded for a seventh straight month. That comes as the Bank of Japan is set to meet on Thursday and Friday.
Stateside, U.S. futures are seen flat as investors await a key policy meeting from the Federal Reserve Wednesday, as well as a week of corporate results, including from tech giants Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet.
Back in Europe, the U.K.'s Vodafone, Ireland's Ryanair, Switzerland's Julius Baer and Italy's Poste Italiane all reported earnings Monday.
Stocks on the move: Bavarian Nordic down 23%, Ocado up 10%
Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic plunged to the bottom of the European Stoxx 600 in early deals, slumping 23.7%, after it said Saturday that it was ending its RSV vaccine program after poor trial results.
On the other end of the European benchmark, British online grocer Ocado jumped 10.7% after settling a three-year intellectual property dispute with Norwegian rival AutoStore.
Swiss bank Julius Baer was also up 5.8% and British telecom company Vodafone traded 3.9% higher after both companies reported strong earnings.
— Karen Gilchrist
European shares open lower
The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.3% lower on Monday, with all major bourses and the majority of sectors trading in negative territory. Banking stocks led losses, dropping 0.8%, while telecom stocks were a rare outlier, adding 0.6%.
— Karen Gilchrist
Japan's business activity expands for seventh straight month: au Jibun bank
Japan's business activity expanded for the seventh straight month, according to flash estimates by the au Jibun bank.
The country's composite purchasing managers index stood at 52.1 for July, unchanged from the month before.
Services PMI slipped slightly to 53.9 from 54 in June, while manufacturing activity stayed in contraction territory, with the PMI falling to 49.4 from 49.8.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Ganesh Rao
— Evelyn Cheng