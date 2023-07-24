European markets lower ahead of busy earnings week, ECB meeting

LONDON — European markets opened lower on Monday as investors digest the inconclusive results of Spain's election and look ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings and central bank meetings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 were down 0.3% in early deals Monday, with all major bourses and the majority of sectors trading in negative territory. Banking stocks led losses, dropping 0.8%, while telecom stocks were a rare outlier, adding 0.6%.

Spanish elections held Sunday left the country without a clear majority for either of the two main parties, opening the door to potentially prolonged coalition negotiations.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, when policymakers are expected to announce a 25 basis point rate hike and offer guidance for the final stages of their efforts to fight inflation.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed Monday as investors digested key economic data from across the region. Japan's the Nikkei 225 gained 1.29% to start the week after new data showed business activity expanded for a seventh straight month. That comes as the Bank of Japan is set to meet on Thursday and Friday.

Stateside, U.S. futures are seen flat as investors await a key policy meeting from the Federal Reserve Wednesday, as well as a week of corporate results, including from tech giants Meta , Microsoft and Alphabet .

Back in Europe, the U.K.'s Vodafone , Ireland's Ryanair , Switzerland's Julius Baer and Italy's Poste Italiane all reported earnings Monday.