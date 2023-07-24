LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are little changed Monday evening after Dow notches 11-day rally: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were about flat on Monday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its longest winning streak since February 2017.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 8 points, or 0.02%. Futures linked to the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.01%.
During regular trading, the Dow rose more than 183 points, or 0.5%, marking its 11th consecutive winning session. The 30-stock index also hit its highest level since April 2022 and had its highest close since February 2022. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.
While a stronger-than-expected earnings season has helped maintain the market rally, Wall Street is also carefully awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. Fed fund futures data shows a 98% probability of a quarter-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Investors are waiting for Chair Jerome Powell's statements on his outlook for the economy as it tackles inflation.
"Clearly, the market has a significant amount of momentum. … But we think the fundamental backdrop is still quite negative. Stocks are not bound by any sort of fundamentals," Eric Johnston, Cantor Fitzgerald's head of equity derivatives and cross asset, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."
"We think that the economic risk and the earnings risk [are] one-sided. Meaning that if everything remains okay, then what you see right now – which is sort of subdued, but steady growth — would remain. But we think the risk is really the downside for economic growth," Johnston added.
General Electric, General Motors and Verizon are set to report earnings Tuesday morning. Mega-cap tech names Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to announce their quarterly results after the close. Wall Street will also looking at July's consumer confidence data.
Early in earnings season, companies are beating but their stocks are missing, JPMorgan says
It's early in the second quarter earnings reporting season but, so far, the majority of both U.S. and European companies are beating analyst estimates but the performance of their stocks is lagging, according to JPMorgan.
"Out of early reports, with 70 S&P 500 results and 90 in Europe, the majority are beating the consensus projections," Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at JP Morgan, said in a note to clients early Monday. "The sample set is relatively small, but the stock price reaction to the beats is worse than typical."
Moreover, JPMorgan looked at companies issuing profit warnings ahead of second quarter earnings, and stocks within that group are down 10% or more, the exception being some energy and chemical stocks, probably because of their poor first half performance entering July.
Bottom line, JPMorgan doesn't expect second quarter earnings to give the market much of a boost compared with the first quarter, for a couple of reasons. "Stock price reactions in general could be more muted this time, or at least any positive momentum might not have legs," Matejka wrote. "Ahead of Q1, sentiment and positioning were cautious, but the equity market was strong coming into Q2 reporting season, suggesting buyside expectations are more elevated, even as analyst projections are subdued. Also, the question is whether the guidances will be raised on the back of quarterly beats, as there was some loss of momentum as we moved through the quarter, and China dataflow continues to disappoint."
— Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom
Stock futures open flat Monday
U.S. stock futures opened little-changed Monday.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed just 5 points, or 0.01%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.02% and 0.03%, respectively.
— Hakyung Kim