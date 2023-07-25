GM blames supplier for slow EV production, says Chevy Bolt EV will live on

DETROIT — General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Tuesday blamed a supplier of automation equipment for the slow ramp-up of GM's new electric vehicles, after Wall Street criticized the rollout amid bold predictions the company would catch up to industry leader Tesla .

Shares of GM were down roughly 4% in morning trading Tuesday despite quarterly results that topped year-ago performance. Analysts during the call questioned the company's pricing strategies, EV profitability guidance and ability to hit previously announced targets for the vehicles.

"We have experienced unexpected delays in the ramp because our automation equipment supplier has been struggling with delivery issues that are constraining module assembly capacity," Barra said during the company's second-quarter earnings call Tuesday.

GM produced 50,000 EVs through the first half of this year for North America, in line with internal targets but far slower than many expected. A majority of that production was its outgoing Chevrolet Bolt models, rather than new EVs that utilize the automaker's "Ultium" batteries and technologies.

Barra, a former plant manager and auto engineer, said she has been "disappointed" with the unnamed supplier and that she has personally been involved with problem solving and updating the automated lines. She said GM was "surprised" how little progress the supplier had made.

The automaker expects significant improvements in production through the end of this year, Barra said, with constraints "primarily" being behind the company by then, if not sooner.

"We've already seen a lot of improvement from, I'll say, you know, the last four to six weeks; we're going to continue on that path," Barra said.

Despite the holdup with the battery modules, which house the vehicles' battery cells, Barra said the company still plans to produce 100,000 vehicles in North America during the second half of this year, leading to 400,000 cumulative vehicles produced by mid-2024.

"We're not walking away from any of the targets we put out," Barra said.