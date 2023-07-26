Deutsche Bank beats expectations despite 27% drop in profit, jump in costs

A Deutsche Bank AG branch in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of 763 million euros billion euros ($842 million) for the second quarter of 2023, narrowly beating expectations despite a 27% year-on-year decline.

The bank's net profit attributable to shareholders slightly topped a prediction of 737 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts, while net revenues rose 11% year-on-year to 7.4 billion euros.

However, second-quarter non-interest expenses rose 15% year-on-year to 5.6 billion euros, with adjusted costs up 4% to 4.9 billion euros. Nonoperating costs includes 395 million euros in litigation charges and 260 million euros in "restructuring and severance related to execution of strategy."

In its first-quarter report, the bank flagged job cuts for its non-client facing staff and reported a sharper-than-expected year-on-year fall in investment bank revenues.

Wednesday's result marked a 12th straight quarterly profit since the German lender completed a sweeping restructuring plan that began in 2019 with the aim of cutting costs and improving profitability.

Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday that it plans to initiate up to 450 million euros of share buybacks this year, starting in August, and expects total capital returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in 2023 to exceed 1 billion euros, compared with around 700 million in 2022.

