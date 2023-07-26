Here's what the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point interest rate hike means for your money

The Federal Reserve raised the target federal funds rate by a quarter of a point on Wednesday, in its continued effort to tame inflation.

In a move that financial markets had completely priced in, the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee raised the funds rate to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The midpoint of that target range would be the highest level for the benchmark rate since early 2001.

After holding rates steady at the last meeting, the central bank indicated that the fight to bring down price increases is not over despite recent signs that inflationary pressures are cooling.