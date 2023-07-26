Here's what the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point interest rate hike means for your money

- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another quarter of a point at the end of its two-day policy meeting.
- Everything from credit cards and car loans to mortgages will be affected by the central bank's 11th rate increase.
- Here’s a breakdown of what this means for your bottom line.
The Federal Reserve raised the target federal funds rate by a quarter of a point on Wednesday, in its continued effort to tame inflation.
In a move that financial markets had completely priced in, the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee raised the funds rate to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The midpoint of that target range would be the highest level for the benchmark rate since early 2001.
After holding rates steady at the last meeting, the central bank indicated that the fight to bring down price increases is not over despite recent signs that inflationary pressures are cooling.
For now, inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target; however, "it's entirely possible that this could be the last hike in the cycle," said Columbia Business School economics professor Brett House.
What the federal funds rate means to you
The federal funds rate, which is set by the U.S. central bank, is the interest rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another overnight. Although that's not the rate consumers pay, the Fed's moves affect the borrowing and saving rates they see every day.
This hike — now the 11th interest rate increase since March 2022 — will correspond with a rise in the prime rate and immediately send financing costs higher for many forms of consumer bo