CNBC Special Podcast: Making of the Meme King

When Ryan Cohen tweets, people react. His posts fuel frenzies among his fervent followers, sending retail investors on Twitter and Reddit searching for hidden messages and clues. He's also earned the titles of "Papa Cohen" and "Meme-Stock King" after word of his investments in both GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond helped send those stock prices soaring. Cohen—a Canadian high school graduate turned entrepreneur and billionaire— co-founded the successful online pet supply company, Chewy, before becoming a new type of activist investor harnessing the power of technology and social media. CNBC Documentaries' Making of the Meme King delves into the mysteries surrounding Cohen—including questions about his rapid exit from Bed Bath & Beyond-- and explores how he might be changing the landscape of business and investing.