New bill aims to help low-income Americans with disabilities build emergency savings through a federal match

The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 33 years ago to protect people with disabilities from discrimination.

But disabled people still face major hurdles when it comes to building wealth.

To help make it easier for disabled individuals with lower incomes to save, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who serves as chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, is introducing a new proposal, called the ABLE MATCH Act. The legislation would create a federal dollar-for-dollar match for new and existing ABLE accounts for individuals who earn $28,000 or less per year.

ABLE accounts, which were established with federal legislation in 2014, allow qualifying individuals to set money aside for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal programs such as Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income. The tax-advantaged accounts allow for tax-free withdrawals for qualifying expenses, while investment gains may grow on a tax-deferred basis.

The ABLE program has been a "lifeline for thousands of people with disabilities across the nation," Casey said in a statement.

"However, there are still too many people whose lives would be made easier by the program, but don't have sufficient funds to open an account," Casey added.