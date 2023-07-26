SK Hynix posts narrower second-quarter loss amid robust AI demand, sees chip recovery

SK Hynix reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix posted a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday as demand for memory chips remained sluggish.

SK Hynix said the weak memory chip market is on the road to recovery amid robust artificial intelligence demand, which resulted in a smaller second-quarter operating loss.

The quarterly losses were narrower than the 3.4 trillion Korean won in the previous quarter which ended in March, and compared to a 4.2 trillion won profit from a year ago.

That's compared with expectations for a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, according to Refinitiv estimates, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

Memory chips are crucial to train large-language models such as ChatGPT. Such chips enable generative AI models to remember details from past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike response.

"Amid an expansion in generative AI market, which has largely been centered on ChatGPT, demand for AI server memory has increased rapidly," the company said in its earnings report on Wednesday.

"In the future, the AI related semiconductors or the DRAMs, are going to have a big impact," Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares told CNBC Wednesday. "These are expected to grow between 35% to 40%. We're going to see a lot of demand from that and that's probably underestimated."

"I think ChatGPT and generative AI this year kind of opened my eyes to and made that realization happened sooner than expected. And now we're trying to play catch up and I think SK Hynix will benefit from that," said Sassine.

Shares of SK Hynix were trading 1.23% lower on Wednesday morning in Asia.

Revenue increased in the second quarter to 7.31 trillion Korean won, up 44% from the first quarter of 5.08 trillion Korean won.

As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 increased, the company said.

"Having passed the trough in the first quarter, the memory semiconductor market is seen to have entered the recovery phase," said Kim Woohyun, vice president and CFO of SK Hynix, in the earnings report.