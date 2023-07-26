Ukraine war live updates: Russia raises conscription age limit; Zelenskyy gives fresh corruption warning

Soldiers march at the Victory Day military parade to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, at Moscow's Red Square, on May 9, 2023.

Russia on Tuesday expanded its military conscription base after a vote to raise the upper age limit from 27 to 30 passed in the lower house.

The bill, once signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, is expected to add 2.4 million men to Russia's forces and will prohibit conscripts from leaving the country once they are called up for duty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he would not tolerate corruption or treachery in affairs of state as the country continues to wage its war against Russia.

Zelenskyy's appeal, shared in his nightly address, came after the arrests of a military recruitment official accused of mass embezzlement and of a parliamentarian suspected of collaborating with Russia.

On the front lines, Kyiv said Tuesday that its military had made small advances against Russian forces in parts of southern Ukraine, moving forward toward the southeastern village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

Meantime, Russia's Ministry of Defense said it had destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian boats engaged in an attack on one of its Black Sea fleet patrol ships.