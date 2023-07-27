Asia-Pacific markets rise after Fed hikes rates to 22-year high

The ICC International Commerce Centre, and Hong Kong's brand new museum of visual culture, Victoria harbor, Hong Kong, China.

Asia-Pacific shares rose Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates to their highest level in more than 22 years while leaving the door open for further tightening.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.11% and the Topix inched up 0.02%. In South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.47% higher and the Kosdaq added 0.76%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.56% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is poised to dip, with futures at 19,541 compared to the benchmark's close of 19,365.14. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised its base rate by 25 basis points.