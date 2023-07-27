LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets rise after Fed hikes rates to 22-year high
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific shares rose Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates to their highest level in more than 22 years while leaving the door open for further tightening.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.11% and the Topix inched up 0.02%. In South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.47% higher and the Kosdaq added 0.76%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.56% higher.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is poised to dip, with futures at 19,541 compared to the benchmark's close of 19,365.14. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised its base rate by 25 basis points.
Overnight in the U.S., the main benchmarks closed mixed with the the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its best winning streak since 1987, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended the trading day with declines.
The Fed's FOMC on Wednesday raised its funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The midpoint of that target range would be the highest level for the benchmark rate since early 2001.
—CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.
— Ganesh Rao
Samsung Electronics posts 95% profit plunge
Memory chip and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics recorded a 95% dive in quarterly profit, but the company expects global demand to recover in the second half of the year.
Samsung reported sales slipped 22% from a year ago, while operating profit plunged 95%.
Earlier this month, the company estimated second-quarter revenue to come in at 60 trillion Korean won and operating profit to be 600 billion Korean won.
Samsung Electronics' shares traded down 0.14%.
—Sheila Chiang, Lee Ying Shan
— Weizhen Tan
Hong Kong's central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.75%, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest moves of a similar rate increase.
The city's monetary policy moves in lockstep with the Fed, as its currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar in a tight range.
—Lee Ying Shan
Dow closes higher Wednesday in 13-day advance
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher Wednesday, notching its best winning streak since 1987.
The Dow average added 82.05 points, or 0.23%, to 35,520.12. The 30-stock index extended its rally to 13 days, an advance it hasn't achieved since January 1987.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined 0.02% to 4,566.75. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.12% to 14,127.28.
— Sarah Min
Fed hikes rates to highest level in more than 22 years
The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter-point Wednesday, as was widely expected. The increase pushes the benchmark rate to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest level in more than 22 years.
The central bank also said it will "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," echoing its data-dependent approach to monetary policy.
— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox