The secret to the huge 'Barbenheimer' box office take? FOMO

An employee adds letters for upcoming film releases "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" to a marquee at the Colonial Theater on July 16, 2023 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Hannah Beier | The Washington Post | Getty Images

'At a crossroads'

The historic box office combination of Warner Bros.' "Barbie" and Universal's "Oppenheimer" arrived a time when even the most dependable franchise movies have failed to lure in audiences. Marvel and DC movies aren't pulling in the same ticket sales as they did before the pandemic, nor are new installments in film series such as Mission Impossible, Fast and Furious, Indiana Jones and Transformers. Movie nostalgia is no longer enough to inspire consumers to leave their couches for cinemas. "The industry is at a crossroads," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. "The success of 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' shows why studios need to start thinking more outside the box while allowing creative talent the room to do what they do best. Gone are the days when a brand can simply be slapped onto a product and people be expected to show up in droves just because they have before or because an algorithm suggests they will."



Together "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" generated $244.5 million during their first three days in theaters — $162 million for "Barbie" and $82.5 million for "Oppenheimer." Adding ticket sales from Paramount's newest "Mission Impossible" film, Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and Angel Studios' "The Sound of Freedom," the weekend box office topped $311 million, the fourth-highest weekend haul in history.

The FOMO effect

"Barbenheimer's" historic weekend was also fueled by a sense of urgency, which the box office has been lacking in recent months. "A fear of missing out on such a special moment motivated people to see one or both, perhaps sooner than they ordinarily would have," Robbins said. Audiences were drawn to see "Oppenheimer" on the biggest screen possible, or in specialty theaters that showed the exclusive 70mm footage of Nolan's biopic. Nolan's films have come to be event cinema, as the director shies away from computer-generated images in favor of practical effects, and is known for creating powerful visuals. As for "Barbie," a huge draw for audiences was the communal experience of donning bubblegum pink and going out in large groups. And, of course, Gerwig, who is known for her sharp, witty dialogue and focus on female-driven stories.

Another piece of the appeal was the fact that the two films were so drastically different. "They compounded one another's success via the Barbenheimer meme, as it organically took over the pop culture consciousness and crossed over into mainstream channels that don't normally include movies in their casual daily discourse," Robbins said. He noted that both films would have been box office hits regardless, but "the mystique of them opening on the same day elevated their profiles to an entirely new level." The meme-worthy trend of seeing both in the same day drove hundreds of thousands of people to cinemas over the weekend to see both. Typically, two films arriving on the same weekend from rival studios would lead to cannibalization of ticket sales.

