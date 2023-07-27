Turkey's central bank says inflation is set to hit 58% — more than double its previous estimate

Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan answers questions during a news conference for the Inflation Report 2023-III in Ankara, Turkey on July 27, 2023.

Turkey's central bank expects inflation to hit 58% by the end of 2023, its new governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said in her debut news conference Thursday, as she committed to "restore anchoring of expectations as well as predictability."

The new forecast is more than double the 22.3% outlined in the central bank's last inflation report three months ago.

Erkan said exchange rate developments, changes to economic policy, stronger-than-expected domestic demand, and a new forecasting approach had all contributed to the higher forecast.

Appointed to the central bank on June 9, analysts suggested Erkan's arrival — along with a new Turkish finance minister — could signal a pivot in monetary policy following years of low borrowing costs and soaring inflation.

This expectation was met later in the month, when the central bank almost doubled its key interest rate from 8.5% to 15%, its first hike since March 2021. This was followed by a 250 basis point hike in July, although this was lower than expectated.

While rising prices have plagued many economies around the world, inflation has hit eye-watering levels in Turkey of up to 85%. Inflation in June came in at 38.2% on an annual basis, and 3.9% month-on-month.

In her press conference Thursday, Erkan food inflation is expected to top 60% at the end of the year.