You may be overlooking an important point about target date funds

Lourdes Balduque | Moment | Getty Images

TDF holdings generally vary more near retirement age

As an illustration, consider a Morningstar analysis of "prominent or distinctive" TDF series with a 2055 retirement year: Last year, the BlackRock LifePath Index and Dimensional Target Date Retirement Income 2055 funds had 98% and 94% allocated to stocks, respectively, on average. Meanwhile, the John Hancock Preservation Blend and American Funds Target Date Retirement 2055 funds had lower average allocations — 80% and 84%, respectively, Morningstar said. The dynamic is more pronounced for investors closer to retirement.

watch now

Take these examples of 2025 funds: The T. Rowe Price Retirement and Vanguard Target Retirement funds had 56% and 54% in stocks, respectively; the John Hancock and Dimensional series had lower respective stock allocations, of 20% and 31%, according to Morningstar. "When you're getting closer to retirement, that's where [TDFs] can kind of deviate a little bit more," Megan Pacholok, senior manager research analyst at Morningstar, said of asset allocations. About 82% of 401(k) plans offered TDFs in 2021, according to most recent data from the Plan Sponsor Council of America, a trade group that represents employers. An average 28% of the 401(k) savings in these plans was held in TDFs — a greater share than any other type of investment fund available, according to PSCA data.

The idea that everyone in a five-year age cohort should have the same asset allocation, it's just not correct. David Blanchett managing director and head of retirement research at PGIM

Of course, TDFs can vary in many ways aside from asset allocation. For example, some are known as "through" funds, which continue to get more conservative throughout retirement; others are "to" funds, whose stock-bond proportions stay steady in retirement. Further, TDFs may differ in the types of stocks (U.S. versus international) and bonds ("junk" versus Treasurys) that they hold, experts said. "Even though funds with identical target dates may look the same, they may have very different investment strategies and asset allocations that can affect how risky they are and what they are worth at any given point in time, including when and after you retire," according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which regulates brokerage firms.

Why asset allocation is more important for retirees

Paying attention to asset allocation is particularly important for investors in or near retirement, Pacholok said. That's because they generally have larger accounts (relative to young investors) and may not have much, if any, time to recover from investment losses, she said.