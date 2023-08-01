The 5 U.S. metro areas with the highest single-family rents — 3 are in California

Downtown Los Angeles. TheCrimsonRibbon | Getty Images

5 U.S. metro areas with highest monthly rents

These U.S. metropolitan real estate markets had the highest median single-family monthly rents during the second quarter of 2023: Los Angeles; Long Beach, California; Anaheim, California: $4,984 San Diego; Carlsbad, California: $4,862 Naples, Florida; Immokalee, Florida; Marco Island, Florida: $4,821 Bridgeport, Connecticut; Stamford, Connecticut; Norwalk, Connecticut: $4,750 San Jose, California; Sunnyvale, California; Santa Clara, California: $4,629

5 U.S. metro areas with lowest monthly rents

These U.S. metropolitan real estate markets had the cheapest median single-family monthly rents during the second quarter of 2023: Little Rock, Arkansas; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Conway, Arkansas: $1,267 Montgomery, Alabama: $1,394 Birmingham, Alabama; Hoover, Alabama: $1,441 Louisville, Kentucky; Jefferson County, Kentucky and Indiana: $1,492 Cleveland, Ohio; Elyria, Ohio: $1,506

Beware of the 'hidden' costs of moving

Some 40% of Americans are eyeing a move at some point in 2023, according to a recent survey from moving website HireAHelper, and financial pressures are among the top reasons for relocating. However, financial experts warn consumers about some of the unexpected expenses. "Probably the most overlooked hidden cost is when you are looking for the next job," said certified financial planner Michael Hansen, co-founder and managing partner of Frontier Wealth Strategies in Walnut Creek, California.

What you might save in dollars, you may lose in connection, collaboration and community. Eric Roberge Founder of Beyond Your Hammock