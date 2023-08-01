Retirement account balances have increased substantially for high-income households. These factors help explain why

When it comes to retirement savings, the gap between the haves and the have-nots has widened, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

The median retirement account balance for high-income households was nine times that of middle-income households in 2019 — $605,000 compared with $64,300, respectively, the research found.

That gap is "significantly greater" than it was in 2007, when high-income households had a median retirement account balance that was about four times higher than middle-income households — about $333,000 versus $86,800, respectively.

Meanwhile, the ratio of median balances for high-income to low-income households was relatively unchanged — with a 15 times difference in 2019 versus a 16 times difference in 2007.

In terms of income, the highest earners took home a median of about $282,000, while the lowest income group earned about $19,100. The research focused on households ages 51 to 64.

Many of the disparities come down to race and income, according to the report.

White households were more likely to have retirement account balances, with 63%, compared with all other races, with just 41%. White households also consistently had significantly higher median balances from 2007 to 2019.

Unsurprisingly, higher earnings were associated with higher rates of retirement savings. High-income households contributed about 8% of their pay — or a median of about $10,000 — while low-income households put in about 5% — or about $1,500. Employer contributions were also greater for high-income versus low-income households — with a median of $5,000 versus $1,300.