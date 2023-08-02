LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets fall as Fitch lowers U.S. credit ratings
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch cut the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years."
IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said this will spark risk aversion flows, which means lower equities in Asia, as well as safe haven buying of treasuries and currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc against riskier currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Japan's Nikkei 225 led losses in the region and slid 1.48%, while the Topix is also down 1.11%.
South Korea's Kospi slid 0.45% in early trade and the Kosdaq also dipped marginally. The country saw its inflation rate for July come in at 2.3% — its lowest level in 25 months.
Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.8%, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark interest rate at 4.1%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 19,892, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 20,011.12.
Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2% and briefly touching its highest level this year, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.43%.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report
South Korea's inflation rate hits 2.3% in July
South Korea's consumer price index rose 2.3% year-on-year in July, the lowest rate of growth since June 2021.
The inflation print also marks its sixth straight month of decline.
On Monday, minutes from the Bank of Korea revealed that board members were in favor of the benchmark rate being held at 3.5%, but "while closely monitoring real economic indicators, such as the inflation rate and financial stability conditions," said one member.
— Lim Hui Jie
History shows more market strength may be ahead after S&P 500 notches 5-month streak
The S&P 500 finished its fifth straight winning month with Monday's close. If history repeats itself, that honorific could signal there's more good news ahead.
On average, the index is also higher one, three, six and 12 months after the fifth winning month concludes, according to historical data analyzed by the Carson Group. And those performances are usually strong when compared against baseline S&P 500 data.
The S&P 500 has notched monthly win streaks of this length just 29 times since 1950, the data shows. More than nine times out of 10, the S&P 500 was higher a year later. It was up more than four times out of every five at the six-month point.
To be sure, it's not a perfect science. In 2021, which was the last time a streak of this length was reached, the index was down nearly 12% a year later. And the last time before that, which was in 2020, the S&P 500 finished the next month almost 4% lower.
— Alex Harring
10-year Treasury yield hits highest level since early July
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reached its highest level since early July.
The 10-year yield reached a fresh high of 4.049%, its highest point since July 10 when it yielded as high as 4.092%.
Meanwhile, the spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury hit a high of -86.0. That's the highest level since July 13, when the spread was as much as -82.30.
— Gina Francolla, Sarah Min
Job openings decline in June
Job openings moved lower in June, according to data from the Labor Department released Tuesday.
Employment openings totaled 9.58 million for the month, edging lower from the downwardly revised 9.62 million in May, the department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. It marks the lowest level of openings since April 2021 and below the 9.7 million estimate from FactSet.
Layoffs also moved down to 1.53 million, after totaling 1.55 million in May.
— Jeff Cox
Manufacturing activity contracts for a ninth straight month
The ISM manufacturing PMI came in at 46.4, lower than the StreetAccount estimate of 46.9. This marks the ninth straight month the index has been in contractionary territory. (A number above 50 indicates expansion; one below 50 indicates contraction).
However, the print is an uptick from June's 46 number.
"Demand remains weak but marginally better compared to June, production slowed due to lack of work, and suppliers continue to have capacity. There are signs of more employment reduction actions in the near term to better match production output," Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.
— Fred Imbert