Asia markets fall as Fitch lowers U.S. credit ratings

Asia-Pacific markets fell Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch cut the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years."

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said this will spark risk aversion flows, which means lower equities in Asia, as well as safe haven buying of treasuries and currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc against riskier currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Japan's Nikkei 225 led losses in the region and slid 1.48%, while the Topix is also down 1.11%.

South Korea's Kospi slid 0.45% in early trade and the Kosdaq also dipped marginally. The country saw its inflation rate for July come in at 2.3% — its lowest level in 25 months.

Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.8%, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark interest rate at 4.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 19,892, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 20,011.12.