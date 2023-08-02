WWE boss Vince McMahon hit with federal grand jury subpoena and search warrant, company reveals

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on World Wrestling Entertainment boss Vince McMahon last month and served him with a federal grand jury subpoena, the company disclosed Wednesday.

The actions represent an escalation of an ongoing investigation into allegations that McMahon paid millions of dollars over the years to women after being accused of sexual misconduct.

WWE also revealed Wednesday that McMahon "went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery."

McMahon's leave began July 21, and he will "remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman" of WWE, the company said in its quarterly report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company noted that no charges have been filed against McMahon. CNBC has reached out to WWE with questions about the warrant and subpoena.

In April, WWE agreed to merge with rival UFC to form a new publicly traded company controlled by Endeavor Group.

WWE and Endeavor both expect the deal to close in the second half of this year, WWE said Wednesday.

The search warrant and subpoena on July 17 came a year after news first broke that federal prosecutors and the SEC were investigating WWE and McMahon over his payments to women.