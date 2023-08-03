Bank of England governor says cautious approach needed after ‘unwelcome surprises’ in inflation data

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Thursday that the central bank remains cautious in its battle to tame stubbornly high inflation as U.K. data continues to offer "unwelcome surprises."

Bailey told CNBC that he was encouraged by recent inflation figures, which prompted policymakers to raise rates by a widely anticipated 25 basis points earlier Thursday, putting the main rate at 5.25%.

But he added that the central bank had no intention of pausing rate hikes as has been signaled by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

"I'm being more cautious because, frankly, we are still seeing some surprises in the news, and I think we need to get ourselves onto a more settled path," Bailey told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the quarter-point hike — the Bank's 14th consecutive increase. Two members erred toward a 50 basis point increase, while one voted to keep rates unchanged.

It comes after policymakers voted 7-2 in favor of a surprise 50 basis point hike in June in response to stubborn inflation and labor market numbers.

"We've seen some quite big surprises in recent months," Bailey said, citing "frankly unwelcome surprises" in June.