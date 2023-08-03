These states are restoring free school meals for all kids, regardless of income

Jgi/tom Grill | Tetra Images | Getty Images

The state laws are a direct response to the end of the federal free-meal waivers, experts said. The policies affect K-12 students, though some extend to prekindergarten, too, they said.

Pandemic offered a 'trial run' for free meals

"The pandemic was a trial run and it worked," Crystal FitzSimons, FRAC's director of school and out-of-school time programs, said of the universal free school meals. Among other successes, the program alleviated pressure on household food budgets, FitzSimons said. The average household with two school-age children pays $162 a month — $1,458 per year — for full-price school breakfasts and lunches, according to an Agriculture Department report issued last month. That expense is more than households' average electricity bill at $122 a month in 2021, the report said.

The USDA analysis was based on meal costs in the 2016-17 school year, when schools charged an average $1.48 and $2.57 for full-price breakfasts and lunches, respectively. Inflationary pressures have since pushed up prices in many school districts, which have contended with higher costs for food and labor, said Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokeswoman for the School Nutrition Association. During the most recent school year, the typical K-12 student paid between $1.73 and $1.80 for a full-price breakfast and between $2.75 and $3 for lunch, according to the School Nutrition Association. The price range reflects the different costs for elementary, middle and high school students. Since local school districts set their own prices, they can "vary widely" across the country, the School Nutrition Association said.

Loss of free meals may lead to hardship

In 2021, the National School Lunch Program provided 2.2 billion meals, about 99% of which were at a free or reduced price, according to USDA data. By comparison, 74% of meals were at a free or reduced price in 2019. Students pay 30 cents and 40 cents, respectively, for reduced-price breakfasts and lunches. The expiration of federal free-meal waivers for all students may potentially contribute "to the financial hardship of some households" at a time when inflation has led to an increase in the cost of living, wrote Saied Toossi, a USDA agricultural economist. Kids from "food-insecure and marginally food-secure" households are more likely to eat school meals, according to the USDA.

