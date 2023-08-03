This is America's most overlooked labor force, with as much as 80% shut out of work

With national labor market data showing that the economy only provides jobs for one out of every five Americans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the opportunities for those with I/DD in the workforce are clearly lacking. Amy and Ben Wright, co-founders of Bitty and Beau's Coffee, are entrepreneurs — and parents — making a dent in this disconnect between available labor and market demand, and at a time when employers have struggled to find enough workers to fill all of their open positions.

The Wrights have four children, the youngest two diagnosed with Down syndrome. They opened their coffee franchise, named for these children, to show that a business model can be a success based on hiring the disabled. Bitty & Beau's has grown to 19 stores and over 400 employees, the majority with disabilities.

"Any business can take this model of employing at least one person with a disability in their organization," Ben Wright said during an interview with CNBC's Sharon Epperson at the Small Business Playbook virtual summit on Wednesday. "What I saw was that when people spent time with our kids, Bitty and Beau, who have Down syndrome, it changed them. They saw them as real people, not just oh, there's a person with a disability."

He stressed that society and the business sector need to reframe their view of people with disabilities, who are, "deserving of the innovation that the business world can bring to bear on them."

Business owners may also benefit from state and federal tax incentives related to hiring from the among the disabled population.

The numbers have been improving. In 2022, the labor force participation rate (23.1%) and the employment–population ratio (21.3 percent) for disabled workers increased, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those were record levels for this data since the BLS began tracking it in 2008. Unemployment among disabled workers also fell by 2.5 percentage points to 7.6% in 2022. But that is still twice as high as unemployment among the non-disabled. Meanwhile, the employment–population ratio for people with no disability was 65.4% last year (the BLS notes that a disabled population that skews older relative to the non-disabled population is one contributing factor in this gap).

Although the Wrights find the recent improvements encouraging, they say there's still a long way to go.

The first Bitty and Beau's Coffee opened in 2016, in Amy's hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, after she quit her job at another one of her ventures — a theater program for kids. Ben left his job in 2020, after working at a financial advisory firm he founded in 2013, to work on the Bitty and Beau's franchise full-time. Bitty and Beau's is operational in 11 states with a majority of its 19 locations across the South, Southwest, Midwest and Northeast.