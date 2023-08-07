Asia markets poised to fall as investors look ahead to China inflation data

The sunset glow is seen over buildings and a ferris wheel on May 13, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall as investors look ahead to China's inflation figures and trade balance later this week.

China will release its trade balance for Tuesday and inflation data on Wednesday, which will give clues to the country's recovery trajectory.

On Monday, Thailand releases its inflation data for July and Indonesia reports its second quarter growth data.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set for a weak open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,965 and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,930 against the index's last close of 32,192.75. Japan's central bank will release its summary of opinions for its July 28 meeting, where it adjusted its stance on its yield curve control policy.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, at 7,254 compared with the last close of 7,325.3.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set to fall, with futures at 19,470, compared to the HSI's close of 19,539.46.