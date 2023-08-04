Ukraine war live updates: Blinken urges Moscow to end Black Sea 'blackmail'; Russia says it thwarted attack on key oil export hub

Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces attempted an overnight attack against its naval base at the Russia's key oil export hub Novorossiysk.

In Google-translated comments on Telegram, the ministry said the offensive was carried out by unmanned sea boats, which were detected and destroyed. Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said on Telegram that the vessels "Olenegorsky Miner" and "Suvorovets" thwarted the Ukrainian offensive, according to a Google translation.

Novorossiysk is a main export outlet for Russian and Kazakh seaborne crude.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

Attacks against Black Sea ports have picked up since Russia withdrew from the Ukraine grain deal in July, with Moscow also attacking several key Ukraine sites that included the Odesa port in recent days.

— Ruxandra Iordache