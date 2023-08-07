Ukraine war live updates: Kherson blasted overnight; U.S and German air defense systems 'very effective,' Zelenskyy says

The Ukrainian city of Kherson was blasted overnight, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air defense systems supplied by Germany and the U.S. were "very effective."

Zelenskyy highlighted the IRIS-T and Patriot drones in his nightly address Sunday, and thanked all allies who had contributed resources to Ukraine's defenses.

More than 40 countries came together over the weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss a possible formula for bringing a peaceful conclusion to Russia's war in Ukraine. Delegations from the United States, China and India were present for the talks, which senior Ukrainian government official Andriy Yermak described as "productive."

Meanwhile, Russia's deputy foreign minister said the West's efforts to mobilize the international community to support a peace deal are "doomed to failure," according to state-owned media agency Tass.