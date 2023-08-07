Biden kicks off climate policy road trip in battleground Arizona amid record heat

U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he departs from Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Aug. 7, 2023.

WASHINGTON — Buoyed by an economy that is doing far better than the White House expected and a political opponent mired in dozens of indictments, President Joe Biden will hit the road Monday for a rare trip to a state that played a critical role in the 2020 election.

His first stop Tuesday will be in the battleground state of Arizona, underscoring the importance of voters who helped him edge out former president Donald Trump in 2020 by over 10,000 votes for all of the state's 11 electoral ballots.

"What I'm most excited about is people are starting to feel a sense of optimism as they see the impact of the achievements in their own lives," Biden said when he last visited Arizona in December. "It's going to accelerate in the months ahead and it's part of a broad story about the economy we're building that works for everyone."

Tuesday's visit is aimed at telling this story and comes on the tail of the hottest month ever recorded, with temperatures in Phoenix reaching 110 degrees for 31 days straight.

The president is expected to discuss climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest response by the federal government to address rising temperatures and increase clean energy projects.