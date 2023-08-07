Global ocean temperatures are now hotter than ever — with far-reaching consequences for the planet

Fish swim around a coral reef in Key West, Florida on July 13, 2023. The coral reef, the largest in the continental US, is considered a barrier reef and is around 350 miles (563.27 km) wide from the Dry Tortugas National Park to the St. Lucie Inlet in Martin County, Florida. Joseph Prezioso | Afp | Getty Images

The world's ocean temperatures have climbed to their hottest level on record, according to data from the European Union's climate monitor, prompting scientists to warn of immediate and wide-ranging consequences for the planet. The average daily global sea surface temperature rose to 20.98 degrees Celsius (69.76 Fahrenheit) on Aug. 4, according to the latest data from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, far above the average for this time of year. This extends an alarming run of increasingly higher temperatures for the planet's oceans in early August, with the record heat appearing to show no signs of abating anytime soon. The average surface temperature of the world's oceans hit 20.96 degrees Celsius in late July, surpassing a previous record logged in 2016, before gradually rising closer to 21 degrees on each of the first four days of August. Copernicus data stretches back to 1979. The surface temperature of the world's oceans would typically be expected to reach their highest in March rather than in August, sparking alarm among climate scientists. "The recent ocean warming is genuinely concerning," said Rowan Sutton, professor of climate science at the University of Reading. Sutton said that the latest sea surface temperature data showed that "we may be experiencing not just a record-breaking extreme event but a record-shattering one."

"Whilst there are certainly short-term factors, the major long-term cause is without any doubt the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere caused by human activities, primarily burning fossil fuels," Sutton said. "This is yet another alarm bell that screams out for the most urgent actions to limit future warming and to adapt to the serious changes that are unfolding before our eyes," he added. The ocean heat record comes as part of a recent trend of extreme heat stretching across the globe, with this July poised to be recognized as the hottest month in history.

'Exceptionally and unseasonably warm'