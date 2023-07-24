Extreme heat in Europe is becoming the new normal — prompting tourists toward cooler destinations

Tourists are evacuated as huge wildfire rages across Greece's Rhodes island on July 22, 2023.

Sweltering conditions across southern Europe could accelerate a burgeoning trend among holidaymakers, as more tourists prioritize milder temperatures or off-season travel to avoid spending their time away in oppressive heat.

Europe is currently experiencing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far, with yet another heatwave expected to push the mercury close to record-breaking levels in the coming days.

An intense and prolonged series of heatwaves recently brought temperatures to over 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in parts of Greece, eastern Spain and Sardinia and Sicily in southern Italy.

Data from the European Travel Commission, a non-profit based in Brussels, showed earlier this month that travelers planning to take trips between June and November this year decreased by 4% compared to 2022 — but remained at a high 69%.

Spain was the most popular travel destination, with 8% of respondents planning a vacation locally in the coming months, the ETC said. The southern European country was followed closely by France (7%), Italy (7%), Greece (5%) and Croatia (5%).

The popularity of Mediterranean vacation destinations, however, dropped by 10% compared to last year, when Europe experienced its hottest summer on record.