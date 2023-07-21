Europe braces for yet another heatwave as Greek PM warns 'hard times are clearly not over yet'

Atop the Acropolis ancient hill, tourists visit the Parthenon temple during a heat wave on July 20, 2023 in Athens, Greece. The Acropolis of Athens and other archaeological sites in Greece announced reduced opening hours due to the heatwave conditions.

Europe is set for another heatwave in the coming days, pushing temperatures back toward record levels as an oppressive "heat dome" expands over the southern half of the continent.

It comes shortly after the planet registered its hottest day since records began for the third time in just four days earlier this month. The U.S. and China also saw temperatures climb above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in recent days.

The scorching heat hitting hundreds of millions of people across the globe is fueled by the climate emergency. Scientists say the recent spate of heat records reaffirms the increasing urgency to slash greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible.

An intense and prolonged series of heatwaves has brought temperatures in parts of Greece, eastern Spain and Sardinia and Sicily in southern Italy to over 45 degrees Celsius in recent days.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said on its website that Europe is experiencing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far, as a growing "heat dome" allows a warm air mass to build up.

A heat dome occurs when a high-pressure circulation in the atmosphere acts likes a lid or a cap, trapping hot air in place and creating vast areas of sweltering heat.