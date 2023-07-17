Italy warns ‘peak of the heat is coming,’ issues red alert for 16 cities as temperatures soar

A little girl wets her hat because it is too hot in the Elephant Fountain in Piazza Duomo while her father wets his head on July 15, 2023 in Catania, Italy.

Meteorologists in Italy on Monday warned that a period of fierce heat is expected to peak in the coming days, shortly after policymakers issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities nationwide.

The capital of Rome, Florence and Bologna are among some of the areas affected by an intense and prolonged heatwave.

The red alerts mean that even healthy people could be at risk from the extreme weather conditions and the Italian government has advised those in the alert areas to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

It comes as temperatures approach record-breaking levels in countries across southern Europe, with forecasters warning the highest level ever recorded in European history could be topped.

"The African anticyclone continues to dominate the weather scenario, with a heat wave destined to persist for many more days," Italian weather news service Meteo.it said on Monday. "Temperature peaks that could exceed historical records, especially in central-southern regions."

The hottest temperature thought to have ever been recorded in Europe was 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.84 Fahrenheit) near the ancient city of Syracuse on the coast of Sicily in August 2021.

Scientists at the European Space Agency, which monitors land and sea temperatures, believe the record could be broken again in the coming days.