Treasury yields rise as investors consider inflation outlook

At 4:32 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading over three basis points higher at 4.0986%. It had tumbled by close to 15 basis points on Friday after hitting a high of 4.206%, which was a level last seen in early November. The 2-year Treasury yield was up by more than five basis points to 4.8436%.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors weighed the state of the economy and awaited key inflation data due later in the week.

Treasury yields recovered some of Friday's tumbles as investors digested the latest jobs report and looked ahead to upcoming inflation figures due this week.

July's jobs report, which was published Friday, showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 during the month, below the 200,000 economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Average hourly earnings climbed 0.4% on a monthly and 4.4% on an annual basis, which was slightly above the previously estimated 0.3% and 4.2%.

The data suggested to many analysts and investors that despite some signs of easing, the labor market continues to be resilient even after a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The central bank has implemented 11 rate increases since early 2022 in an effort to cool the economy, including the labor market, and push inflation lower. At its most recent meeting in July, the Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points and left the door open to raise rates further or keep them steady.

Economic data would be key in such decisions, policymakers have repeatedly said in the last few months.

Key inflation data in the form of the consumer and producer price index reports are due later this week and will provide clues about whether the Fed's policy measures are having the desired effect and what the central bank may do next.