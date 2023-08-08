DeSantis replaces campaign manager as he scrambles to catch Trump

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is replacing his presidential campaign manager as he struggles to close his polling gap with former President Donald Trump and faces growing concerns from top donors.

Generra Peck, who was instrumental to DeSantis' sweeping gubernatorial reelection last year but has come under fire as the head of his White House bid, is being replaced by James Uthmeier, who was chief of staff for the governor's office.

Political strategist David Polyansky, who was working for the pro-DeSantis super political action committee Never Back Down, is being hired as Uthmeier's deputy campaign manager, the campaign confirmed Tuesday.

Peck will remain as DeSantis' chief campaign strategist, according to The Messenger, which first reported on the change in management.

Uthmeier has no prior experience running a political campaign. He had been in the chief of staff role for just over a year, according to his LinkedIn page.

The top-down shakeup comes after DeSantis' 10-week-old campaign has fired dozens of staffers in what has become a protracted campaign reboot reportedly prompted in part by money concerns.