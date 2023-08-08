Eli Lilly CEO on meeting demand for expected obesity drug Mounjaro: 'It’s my top priority'

Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday his top priority was to meet demand for the company's drug Mounjaro, which is currently only approved by the FDA to treat diabetes, but is expected to soon be cleared to treat obesity, along with other health conditions.

"It's my top priority, is expanding the capacity of our ability to make not just Mounjaro, but other drugs like it in our pipeline, to meet the challenge here," Ricks said. "People are frustrated when they can't get their medicine — We understand that, and we're going to fix that problem."

Eli Lilly stock was up nearly 15% by Tuesday's close after a stellar earnings report that added more than $60 billion of market value. The drug's stock — which hit an all-time high of $538 on Tuesday, according to FactSet — was also bolstered thanks to news that a peer company's similar diabetes and weight loss drug could also be used to treat cardiovascular issues.

Ricks said the company's recently-opened factory in North Carolina would help increase output, adding that Eli Lilly said last year it planned to double its monthly output by December. He also said the company would soon be launching Mounjaro in a vial as well as in a multi-use pen, which will help increase global supply.

Ricks said he thinks Eli Lilly's products will help people realize that obesity needs to be treated as an illness, not a just a problem that can be fixed with diet and exercise alone. He likened obesity to depression, noting Eli Lilly's role in manufacturing depression drug Prozac.

"And before we had Prozac, people thought, doctors would tell you, 'well, you're just a little sad.' We know that's not true, there's something called clinical depression," Ricks said. "We now treat it like a disease. I think in five, ten years we'll look back and think about chronic weight management and obesity the same way."