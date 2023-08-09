Abortion rights keep winning on the ballot in conservative states — Florida and Arizona could be next

Organizers celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during an election night party at the Columbus Fire Fighters Local 67 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have rejected a proposal that would've made it more difficult for voters to amend the state constitution, including one measure set for the November ballot that would guarantee abortion rights in the state.

For the third time in a year, voters in a conservative state have shot down an attempt by Republicans to make constitutional changes that target abortion.

Ohioans on Tuesday resoundingly rejected an amendment, known as Issue 1, to raise the threshold for constitutional changes in the state from a simple majority to 60% of ballots cast.

Although Ohioans did not directly vote on abortion, the failure of Issue 1 means an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution is more likely to pass when voters head to the polls again in November.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the people of Ohio had rejected Issue 1 by a 14-point margin. Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in Ohio by 8 points in the 2020 presidential election.

The significant turnout for a special election in the dead of summer suggests abortion remains a motivating factor for voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election, a troubling sign for Republicans.

Nearly 40% of registered voters in Ohio cast ballots in Tuesday's election, according to preliminary results from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

President Joe Biden's reelection manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez told NBC News, "It speaks volumes that Ohioans showed up in an off year."

And it is not just Ohio. Republican-dominated state legislatures have repeatedly put the question of abortion directly before voters in the wake of the conservative Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to abolish federal constitutional protections for the procedure.

Kansas was the first unfavorable state result for anti-abortion activists. Less than two months after the fall of Roe, voters in the state rejected an amendment that would have stripped state constitutional protections for abortion by an 18-point margin.

And the following November, voters in deeply conservative Kentucky narrowly rejected a state constitutional amendment that said there is no right to an abortion in the state.