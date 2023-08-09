CNBC Investing Club

Apple’s market value drops $180 billion in less a week. Here's why Wall Street is overreacting

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
IPhone 14 Pro models are promoted outside Apple Inc's flagship store in Shanghai, China, October 13, 2022.
CFOTO | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Around $180 billion of Apple's (AAPL) market value has been incinerated since the tech giant reported quarterly results last week — a reaction we consider overblown for this own-it, don't-trade-it stock.