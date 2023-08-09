Asia markets mixed as threat of China deflation grows

A vegetables stall in the Haizhu area of Guangzhou, China, in May 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors look to China's inflation figures for July, with the consumer price index predicted to enter deflationary territory for the first time since February 2021.

Economists polled by Reuters expect China's inflation rate to fall 0.4% year-on-year. The country's producer price index — which measures the change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output — is also expected to fall 4.1%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,084, pointing to a stronger open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 19,184.17.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.24% in early morning trade, while the Topix fell 0.3%. In contrast, South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.88%, while the Kosdaq was up 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading close to the flatline.