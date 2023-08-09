LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mixed as threat of China deflation grows
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors look to China's inflation figures for July, with the consumer price index predicted to enter deflationary territory for the first time since February 2021.
Economists polled by Reuters expect China's inflation rate to fall 0.4% year-on-year. The country's producer price index — which measures the change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output — is also expected to fall 4.1%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,084, pointing to a stronger open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 19,184.17.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.24% in early morning trade, while the Topix fell 0.3%. In contrast, South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.88%, while the Kosdaq was up 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading close to the flatline.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes saw a selloff after Moody's downgraded the credit rating on several regional banks, citing deposit risk, a potential recession and struggling commercial real estate portfolios.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.42% and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 0.79%.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report
South Korea unemployment rises for second straight month to 2.7%
The unemployment rate in South Korea climbed to 2.7% in July, up from 2.6% the previous month, but down 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
Government data showed the number of unemployed persons stood at 807,000 thousand people in July, a 3.5% drop year-on-year.
South Korea's employment to population ratio was at 63.2% in July, up 0.3% percentage points year-on-year.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Weizhen Tan
— Ganesh Rao
Regional bank stocks fall more than 3%
The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is down down 3.4% Tuesday. The basket of regional bank stocks managed to recoup some of its losses earlier in the trading session, when it lost as much as 4.3%.
KRE names leading Tuesday's losses include BankUnited, Bank of Hawaii, Fulton Financial, Citizen Financial and Zions Bancorporation. The five stocks all declined 4.5% or greater as of Tuesday morning.
— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla
Goldman Sachs weighs on Dow
A sell-off in Goldman Sachs amid pressure on the broader banking sector has dragged on the Dow.
Goldman was the worst performer in the 30-stock index on Tuesday with a loss of 2.3%. Salesforce and Intel were the only others down more than 2%.
By comparison, the blue-chip average slipped 0.8% as a whole. Four-fifths of Dow members traded below flat.
Amgen continued its post-earnings ascent and was the best performing member with a gain of 3.5%. If the stock finishes Tuesday higher, it would be the fourth straight winning session for the stock. Boeing, the next best performer, added a relatively modest 0.3%.
— Alex Harring
Health care stocks buck market slide
Health care stocks have been able to sidestep the S&P 500's leg down in Tuesday's session.
The sector was up 0.3%, making it the best performing of the 11 in the index. Energy was flat, while the other nine traded down. As a whole, the index was down about 0.7%.
Eli Lilly led the health-care sector higher, jumping nearly 14% on the back of a better-than-expected earnings. Organon & Co. was the next best performer with an advance of more than 9%, also rising after delivering a strong quarterly report and raising full-year guidance.
— Alex Harring
Philadelphia Fed President: Interest rate-hiking cycle may be finished
The U.S. central bank could be at the end of its current interest rate-hiking cycle, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Tuesday.
"Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, I believe we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions we have taken do their work," Harker said in prepared remarks for a speech in Philadelphia.
But he also said there may not be any cuts to rates in the near future.
"Allow me to be clear about one thing, however. Should we be at that point where we can hold steady, we will need to be there for a while," he said. "The pandemic taught us to never say never, but I do not foresee any likely circumstance for an immediate easing of the policy rate."
— Jeff Cox