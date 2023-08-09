China hawk says Beijing could attack Taiwan by 2024, bringing ‘war to the West’

A man takes picture at the harbour where Taiwanese Navy warships are anchored on August 07, 2022 in Keelung, Taiwan.

Prominent China hawk Kyle Bass told CNBC on Tuesday that he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping is determined to "bring war to the West," with an invasion of Taiwan likely before the end of 2024.

Bass, who is founder and chief investment officer at U.S. investment firm Hayman Capital Management, said that the West — and particularly Wall Street — is too preoccupied by the apparent economic unviability of such an attack.

But, much like Russian President Vladimir Putin — whose war in Ukraine has isolated his country from the West — Xi is not solely concerned with the potential economic fallout, Bass said.

"If you listen to what [Xi] says, I believe he will end up acquiring, reacquiring Taiwan by force by the end of next year," Bass told "Street Signs."

"We on Wall Street love to think he would never do that because it doesn't make economic sense. We have to stop thinking that way and literally start listening to what the man says," he said.

The Chinese Communist Party did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Bass' statements. However, it has previously said that the issue with Taiwan is an internal affair.

China's president, when confirming his third term this March, cited the need to "promote peaceful development of cross-strait relations" with Taiwan, but stressed that his country should oppose "external forces" and pro-independence movements.