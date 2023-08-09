Indian automaker Mahindra says competition from Tesla 'does not faze us'

Mahindra Group isn't worried about global players like Tesla entering India's highly competitive electric vehicle market, its CEO and managing director Anish Shah told CNBC.

"We've seen tremendous competition in India over the last 20 years. So Tesla or anyone else coming in does not faze us," Shah said on "Street Signs Asia" Tuesday.

"At one point, Mahindra was written off when all the global majors were coming into India. Today, we continue to have the number one market share in SUVs from a revenue standpoint," he added.

Tesla is reportedly discussing plans to enter the EV space in India, which is the world's third-largest auto market, according to Reuters.

CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June and said he has plans to "make significant investments in India."