Frank Dunlevy, Gary Cohn host campaign fundraiser for Tim Scott in the Hamptons

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott speaks at the "Roast and Ride" event hosted by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst while campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. June 3, 2023.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott huddled with over 50 donors at the Hamptons home of Wall Street veteran and former Trump administration official Frank Dunlevy on Wednesday night, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fundraising event for Scott's presidential campaign, which was first reported on by CNBC last month, was held in the backyard of Dunlevy's East Hampton property.

Dunlevy, a vice chair of investment banking at TD Cowen, was not listed on the invite. In fact, when CNBC reached out to Dunlevy before the party this week, he tried to dispute whether the fundraiser was at his house.

But invitees later confirmed the location was Dunlevy's house, and one attendee noted he mingled with guests. Dunlevy did not return multiple follow up calls and emails from CNBC. Dunlevy lent his backyard to the official listed hosts of the Scott event, another person explained.

The property features a massive swimming pool behind the house and a wrap around driveway, just a five minute walk from the picturesque East Hampton beaches.

Individual tickets cost from $1,000 to $5,000, according to the invitation. Couples tickets were $10,000.

Also attending the party was Gary Cohn, who served as director of the National Economic Council in 2017-18. Cohn was listed as a co-host on the invitation.