Republican debate key moments: Haley’s ‘scum’ swipe, Christie’s Warren Buffett shoutout

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes notes as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley looks on at the third Republican candidates' U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2023.

Nikki Haley refused to commit to advancing an effort to enact a federal abortion ban if she is elected president, which many Republicans back.

"No Republican president can ban abortions, any more than Democratic president can ban these state laws," she said.

Haley spoke about the issue in a markedly different way from other Republicans at the debate, one that resonated with several voters in New Hampshire who spoke to NBC News after the debate.

"I don't judge anyone for being pro-choice, and I don't want them to judge me for being pro-life," she said.

"There are some states that are going more on the pro-life side. I welcome that. There are some states that are going more on the pro-choice side. I wish that wasn't the case, but the people decided," Haley said when asked about statewide initiatives.

The move by Haley to hold back on Wednesday from supporting a federal ban wasn't new, but her resignation and acceptance of abortion supporters was noteworthy.

The comes after billionaire Thomas Peterffy and other donors are looking for a more moderate position on the issue. It also arrives after Democrats won in key races on Tuesday due in part to their stance on abortion.

- Brian Schwartz