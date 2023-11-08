Republican debate key moments: Haley’s ‘scum’ swipe, Christie’s Warren Buffett shoutout
GOP presidential contenders clashed in Miami, as front-runner Donald Trump once again skipped a face-off with his rivals.
Five Republican presidential candidates took the stage in Miami on Wednesday night for the third debate of the 2024 GOP primary cycle, with pressure mounting and time running out to shake up the race.
But once again, they were denied a chance to fire at their biggest rival, former President Donald Trump, whose decision to skip the primary debates has not damaged his commanding lead in the polls.
The two-hour debate, hosted by NBC News, kicked off at 8 p.m. ET at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition were selected as partners by the Republican National Committee.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott all took part.
Trump plans to skip fourth Republican debate
Donald Trump plans on skipping the next, fourth debate of Republican presidential nomination contenders next month in Alabama, his senior adviser Chris LaCivita said.
Trump has missed all three GOP debates so far, and has not remotely suffered in the polls for doing so.
He leads all other candidates in the 2024 nomination contest by a very wide margin.
LaCivita had one caveat to Trump's plan, saying that the former president will not be at the debate "until he is."
— Dan Mangan
Nikki Haley's abortion tone sounded more moderate than her rivals' views
Nikki Haley refused to commit to advancing an effort to enact a federal abortion ban if she is elected president, which many Republicans back.
"No Republican president can ban abortions, any more than Democratic president can ban these state laws," she said.
Haley spoke about the issue in a markedly different way from other Republicans at the debate, one that resonated with several voters in New Hampshire who spoke to NBC News after the debate.
"I don't judge anyone for being pro-choice, and I don't want them to judge me for being pro-life," she said.
"There are some states that are going more on the pro-life side. I welcome that. There are some states that are going more on the pro-choice side. I wish that wasn't the case, but the people decided," Haley said when asked about statewide initiatives.
The move by Haley to hold back on Wednesday from supporting a federal ban wasn't new, but her resignation and acceptance of abortion supporters was noteworthy.
The comes after billionaire Thomas Peterffy and other donors are looking for a more moderate position on the issue. It also arrives after Democrats won in key races on Tuesday due in part to their stance on abortion.
- Brian Schwartz
What is the Laffer Curve?
Tim Scott's statement that "the Laffer Curve still works" drew some laughs and scorn on social media, and led to head-scratching from some younger viewers.
The curve, which was created by the economist Art Laffer in the mid-1970s, depicts a relationship where tax rates as they rise generate increasing amounts of tax revenue, but then lead to a decline in revenue as the rates continue rising.
In other words, higher tax rates actually result in less tax revenue — but only after a certain point, according to Laffer's model.
The Laffer Curve was embraced by President Ronald Reagan's administration in the 1980s as Reagan pushed his policy of supply-side economics and tax cuts.
Scott on Wednesday night said, "The Laffer Curve still works. The lower the tax, the higher the tax revenue."
— Dan Mangan
Ramaswamy wants a border wall with Canada to block fentanyl
Vivek Ramaswamy suggested building a wall on the U.S. border with Canada to block the flow of fentanyl from the northern neighbor.
"I'm the only candidate on this stage as far as I'm aware, who has actually visited the northern border," Ramaswamy said.
"There was enough fentanyl that was captured just on the northern border last year to kill three million Americans. So we got to just skate to where the puck is going. Not just where the puck is."
"Don't just build the wall," he said, referring to Donald Trump's old, unfulfilled vow to build a comprehensive wall on the Mexico border. "Build both walls."
— Dan Mangan
GOP contenders diverge on abortion
The candidates were each asked for their views on abortion, one of the most animating political issues in America — and one that was front and center in Tuesday's elections, when abortion rights efforts won big. Here's what the contenders said:
DeSantis: "I understand that some of these states are doing it a little bit different. Texas is not going to do it the same as New Hampshire. Iowa is not necessarily going to do with the same as Virginia."
Haley: "Let's find consensus ... I would support anything that would pass, because that's what would save more babies and support more moms."
Scott: "I would certainly as president of the United States have a 15-week national limit."
Ramaswamy: "Here's the missing ingredient: Sexual responsibility for men ... It's not men's rights versus women's rights. It's about human rights."
Christie: "I trust the people of this country, state by state, to make the call for themselves."
— Kevin Breuninger
Christie to Warren Buffett: If you're still collecting Social Security, 'shame on you'
Christie took aim at legendary investor Warren Buffett as he argued that "rich people should not be collecting Social Security."
"I don't know if Warren Buffett is collecting Social Security. But if he is, shame on you, you shouldn't be taking the money," Christie said.
The 93-year-old billionaire and Berkshire Hathaway CEO doesn't need the money, which is supposed to be a social safety net, Christie said.
Asked to address how to keep the pricey but essential social program solvent, Christie said that the only three factors to consider are retirement age, eligibility and taxes. He ruled out raising taxes.
— Kevin Breuninger
'You're just scum' — Haley blasts Ramaswamy over his attack on her daughter's TikTok
Nikki Haley snapped, 'You're just scum" at Vivek Ramaswamy after the businessman talked about her daughter using the Chinese social media app TikTok.
"In the last debate she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time," Ramaswamy said. "So you might want to take care of your own family first."
Haley shot back, pointing at him when she said, "Leave my daughter out of your voice."
When Ramaswamy persisted, Haley called him "scum."
Ramaswamy kept going, saying that while "it's popular to talk tough on China" now, "When she was U.N. ambassador she called them, literally, her words, no mine, 'our great friend.' "
— Dan Mangan
Ramaswamy calls Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'a comedian in cargo pants'
Vivek Ramaswamy slammed the Biden administration's approach and continued funding of the war in Ukraine. He also railed against Ukraine's leaders, calling President Vladimir Zelenskyy "a comedian in cargo pants."
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Biden administration has unleashed an arsenal worth $44 billion in security assistance for Kyiv, according to figures provided by the State Department.
"To frame this as some kind of battle between good and evil, don't buy it," Ramaswamy said.
He has previously criticized Ukraine and called the government in Kyiv corrupt.
— Amanda Macias
Christie blames Trump for failing to ban TikTok
Christie laid the U.S. panic over Chinese social media app TikTok at the feet of Trump, blaming him for failing to ban the app when he had the chance.
"He talked tough about TikTok. I heard him do it many times," Christie said. "But when it came down to it, he did not ban them when he could have and should have."
Christie accused China of intentionally "polluting the minds of American young people" and vowed to ban TikTok in his first week as president.
— Kevin Breuninger
Haley attacks Ramaswamy: 'Putin and President Xi are salivating'
Ramaswamy drew a stinging rebuke from Haley after he repeated his opposition to the U.S. assisting Ukraine as it fends off invading Russian forces.
The entrepreneur decried the "Ukraine hawks" on stage, calling out Haley, before stating that Ukraine is "not a paragon of democracy" and referring to the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "comedian in cargo pants."
Haley replied: "I'm telling you, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and President Xi [Jinping of China] are salivating at the thought that someone like that could become president."
Christie followed up with another shot at Ramaswamy, warning, "those of us who forget history are doomed to repeat it."
— Kevin Breuninger
DeSantis says he would stand with Israel as war with Hamas drags into second month
Ron DeSantis said that under his administration the United States would stand with Israel as Tel Aviv's war with Hamas drags into its second month.
"They're massacring innocent people, they would wipe out every Jew," DeSantis said referencing Hamas.
DeSantis said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "cannot live with that threat right by his country."
He also called on Hamas to release all hostages immediately.
— Amanda Macias