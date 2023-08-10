TV giants clash over NBA, NHL games as local rights go up for grabs

Tensions are building among broadcast station owners and pay-TV providers as the local rights to air NBA, NHL and MLB games go up for grabs.

Broadcast station owners including E.W. Scripps Co., Gray Television, Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair, have been in discussions with leagues and teams about potential deals to carry games on free over-the-air channels, according to people familiar with the matter, as long-held media rights for teams on regional sports networks come under jeopardy.

Regional sports networks have owned almost all local sports rights for decades, but their viability is in doubt after tens of millions of Americans canceled cable TV in recent years. A shift to a model centered around broadcast stations and direct-to-consumer streaming would upend the business that saw teams and leagues reap hefty fees. It would also boost broadcast station owners leverage in carriage negotiations — and potentially accelerate cord-cutting further.

The discussions come soon after Diamond Sports Group, which owns the largest portfolio of regional sports networks, filed for bankruptcy protection and stopped paying rights fees for some of the teams on its channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns a slate of networks, said it would exit the business by the end of this year, putting another handful of teams on the table.

The leagues and teams began contingency planning in March when Diamond filed for bankruptcy, the people said.

Broadcasters are viewing the opportunity to carry local NBA, NHL and MLB games as an unexpected pathway to boost the fees they receive from pay-TV operators like Comcast , Charter or DirecTV for the right to carry their stations.

Broadcast companies typically tie all of their stations together when they renegotiate contracts with pay-TV carriers. That makes local sports unusually valuable.

If companies like Gray or Nexstar can land sports rights in several markets, they can likely use those rights as leverage to boost fees for all of their stations. If pay-TV operators push back on price increases, the station groups can threaten to black out the games. Leagues typically want to avoid local blackouts, which lead to angry fans.

That dynamic has led distributors, who have also shown interest in short-term deals to carry games, to express concern to the leagues about more games going to local broadcast stations, which are also free to many viewers with simply an antenna and no paid package, the people said. They fear local sports moving to broadcasting could further accelerate cord-cutting.

Top executives at DirecTV, including President Bill Morrow, are expected to meet with NBA and NHL leaders in coming weeks as part of an ongoing dialogue about local games if RSNs are to drop teams, some of the people said.

Pay-TV providers are also exploring alternatives to keep local games in the bundle. Charter Communications is introducing a cheaper TV bundle in the fall without RSNs to give consumers more choices.

While MLB teams are also at risk, the talks have so far centered around the NBA and NHL, some of the people said.

An NHL spokesperson said the league "is closely monitoring the RSN situation ... [and] prepared to address whatever circumstances dictate to provide our fans with access to our games."