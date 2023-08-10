X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino says she has 'autonomy' under Elon Musk

X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino told CNBC that she has "autonomy" under owner Elon Musk in an interview Thursday, adding that advertisers should be comfortable returning to the platform under her leadership.

Yaccarino pointed to the Tweet announcing her hiring, where Musk underscored his continued control over product and development. Yaccarino told CNBC's Sara Eisen that her role was "everything else" involved in "running the company."

Echoing prior comments from Musk, Yaccarino said that the company was "close" to break-even.

Coca-Cola , Visa , and other brands had returned to Twitter advertising under her leadership, Yaccarino added, as a result of her direct engagement with marketing and communications executives.

Questions swirled about Yaccarino's autonomy under Musk, given his extensive control over the company and his other ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX. Yaccarino also emphasized Twitter's apparent effort to improve advertiser experience, after brands fled from the platform shortly after Musk acquired it.