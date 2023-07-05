Meta launches Instagram Threads in a direct challenge to Twitter

Tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are in a fierce business rivalry that has spilt over into a playground spat, with the two men offering to fight each other in a cage.

Meta has officially debuted its Twitter-like messaging app Threads, which the company is pitching as Instagram's "text-based conversation app."

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO and co-founder, announced the debut of Threads on Wednesday, marking the official release of the social networking giant's new text-focused messaging app. Threads represents Meta's attempt to capture the wave of users who have left Twitter amid the often unpredictable ownership of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The Threads app is now available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play online store in over 100 countries, Meta said in a blog post. Threads shares Twitter's visual aesthetic as a text-based social messaging app in which users can post short messages that others can like, share, and comment upon, according to screenshots of Threads that are available on Apple's App Store.

People will be able to follow the same Threads accounts that they follow on Instagram and reply to other public posts in a way akin to how people use Twitter.

The official release comes after Instagram released on Monday a pre-order for Threads on the Apple App Store, which said that at the time that the app was expected to debut on July 6. Many Instagram users were also recently able to obtain invitations to access Threads from within their Instagram accounts.

Although Threads is linked to Instagram, with users able to use their existing Instagram usernames, the messaging service is a separate app that people will need to download.

"Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow," Instagram said in a description of Threads on the Apple App Store. "Whatever it is you're interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world."

Meta said in the blog post that people's individual feeds on the new messaging app will include "threads" that were posted by other users that they follow, in addition to recommended content shared from creators who users may not know.

People will be able to publish Threads posts that are up to 500 characters long, and while the app is geared toward text, people will also be able so share links, photos and videos that can be as long as 5 minutes. Instagram users will also be able to share their Threads posts via the app's story feature in addition to "any other platform you choose," the blog post said.

Meta said that it developed Threads "with tools to enable positive, productive conversations," and people will be able to manage who is mentioning or is replying to them within the app.

"Like on Instagram, you can add hidden words to filter out replies to your threads that contain specific words," the blog post said. "You can unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts you've blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads."