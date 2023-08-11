LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets rise as U.S. inflation cools more than expected
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday after inflation in the U.S. came in lower than expected, raising hopes markets could see a "soft landing" in the inflation fight.
July consumer prices gained 3.2% on an annual basis, less than the 3.3% consensus from economists polled by Dow Jones. On a month-to-month basis, inflation increased 0.2%, in-line with estimates.
The report also said real average weekly earnings were unchanged last month in another positive sign.
However, the core inflation rate — which strips out prices of food of energy — was at 4.7%, the lowest since October 2021 and lower than the 4.8% expected.
In Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was marginally above the flatline, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.34% and the Kosdaq gained 0.11%. Japan's markets are closed for a public holiday.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,292, pointing to a stronger open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 19,248.26.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained on the softer inflation print, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.15%. The S&P 500 inched up 0.03%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.12%.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Singapore cuts growth forecast for 2023 as economy expands 0.5% in second quarter
Singapore's trade and industry ministry has cut the country's growth forecast from 0.5% to 1.5% for 2023, down from its previous forecast of 0.5% to 2.5%.
The city-state posted a 0.5% year-on-year growth in the second quarter, extending the 0.4% growth in the previous quarter. The figure was revised down from a 0.7% advance estimate released in July.
On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded marginally by 0.1%, a reversal from the 0.4% contraction in the first quarter of 2023.
— Lim Hui Jie
CPI rises 3.2% annually in July, slightly less than expected
The consumer price index rose 3.2% last month on a year-over-year basis. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a 3.3% increase from the year-earlier period. Month over month, the inflation gauge advanced 0.2%, matching expectations.
— Fred Imbert
Alibaba pops 4% as investors cheer strongest annual earnings growth since 2021
Alibaba jumped 4.7% in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and the best annualized revenue growth since 2021.
The company beat analyst expectations on both revenue and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, per Refinitiv data. Its year-over-year revenue growth of 14% in the quarter was the largest since 2021.
Alibaba shares are up nearly 8% this year.
— Alex Harring, Evelyn Chang and Arjun Kharpal
Oil and gas ETF heads for longest weekly winning streak since March 2021
The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is up more than 2% for the week and on pace for its fifth consecutive weekly gain for the first time since March 12, 2021.
Some of the biggest gainers included Vaalco Energy, Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy, up 10.4%, 5.5% and 6.4%, respectively, for the week.
— Samantha Subin
Communication Services stocks outperform, Real Estate names lag
Communication services stocks are outperforming the S&P 500, gaining 0.8% on Thursday while the broader index was up just about 0.3%.
Capri Holdings, Alarm.com Holdings and QuinStreet led the sector higher with gains of 55.6%, 23.6% and 19.2%, respectively. Ebix, Wolverine World Wide, FutureFuel are the laggards, with each stock lower by at least 20%.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, real estate was the worst performer with a 0.2% drop.
— Pia Singh