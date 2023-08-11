Asia markets rise as U.S. inflation cools more than expected

Buildings in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday after inflation in the U.S. came in lower than expected, raising hopes markets could see a "soft landing" in the inflation fight.

July consumer prices gained 3.2% on an annual basis, less than the 3.3% consensus from economists polled by Dow Jones. On a month-to-month basis, inflation increased 0.2%, in-line with estimates.

The report also said real average weekly earnings were unchanged last month in another positive sign.

However, the core inflation rate — which strips out prices of food of energy — was at 4.7%, the lowest since October 2021 and lower than the 4.8% expected.

In Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was marginally above the flatline, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.34% and the Kosdaq gained 0.11%. Japan's markets are closed for a public holiday.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,292, pointing to a stronger open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 19,248.26.