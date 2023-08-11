Nvidia's AI-driven stock surge pushed earnings multiple three times higher than Tesla's

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang,speaks at the Supermicro keynote presentation during the Computex conference in Taipei on June 1, 2023.

Following last year's market route in tech stocks, all of the industry's big names have rebounded in 2023. But one company has far outshined them all: Nvidia .

Driven by an over decade-long head start in the kind of artificial intelligence chips and software now coveted across Silicon Valley, Nvidia shares are up 180% this year, beating every other member of the S&P 500. The next biggest gainer in the index is Facebook parent Meta , which is up 151% at Friday's close.

Nvidia is now valued at over $1 trillion, making it the fifth-most valuable U.S. company, behind only tech behemoths Amazon , Apple , Microsoft , and Alphabet .

While Nvidia doesn't carry the household name of its mega-cap tech peers, its core technology is the backbone of the hottest new product that's quickly threatening to disrupt everything from education and media to finance and customer service. That would be ChatGPT.

OpenAI's viral chatbot, funded heavily by Microsoft , along with AI models from a handful of well-financed startups, all rely on Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) to run. They're widely viewed as the best chips for training AI models, and Nvidia's financial forecasts suggest insatiable demand.

The company's powerful H100 chips cost around $40,000. They're being swept up by Microsoft and OpenAI by the thousands.

"Long story short, they have the best of the best GPUs," said Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar, who recommends buying the stock. "And they have them today."

Even with all that momentum and seemingly insatiable demand, baked into Nvidia's stock price is a slew of assumptions about growth, including the doubling of sales in coming quarters and the almost quadrupling of net income this fiscal year.

Some investors have described the stock as priced for perfection. Looking at the last 12 months of company earnings, Nvidia has a price-to-earnings ratio of 220, which is stunningly rich even compared with notoriously high-valued tech companies. Amazon's P/E ratio is at 110, and Tesla's is at 70, according to FactSet.

Should Nvidia meet analysts' projections, the current price still looks high compared to most of the tech industry, but certainly more reasonable. Its P/E ratio for the next 12 months of earnings is 42, versus 51 for Amazon and 58 for Tesla, FactSet data shows.

When Nvidia reports earnings later this month, analysts expect quarterly revenue of $11.08 billion, according to Refinitiv, which would mark a 65% increase from a year earlier. That's slightly higher than Nvidia's official guidance of about $11 billion.

Investors are betting that, beyond this quarter and the next, Nvidia will not only be able to ride the AI wave for quite some time, but that it will also power through growing competition from Google and AMD , and avoid any major supply issues.

There's also the risks that come with any stock flying too high too fast. Nvidia shares fell 8.6% this week, compared to a 1.9% slide in the Nasdaq, with no bad news to cause such a drop. It's the steepest weekly decline for Nvidia's stock since September of last year.

"As investors, we have to start wondering if the excitement around all the great things that Nvidia has done and may continue to do is baked into this performance already," WisdomTree analyst Christopher Gannatti wrote in a post on Thursday. "High investor expectations is one of the toughest hurdles for companies to overcome."