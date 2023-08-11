Telesat stock surges 50% after satellite internet company swaps suppliers to save $2 billion

Shares of Canadian telecommunications satellite operator Telesat surged on Friday after the company announced it would swap suppliers for its planned Lightspeed global internet network.

Canadian space company MDA will now build the Lightspeed satellites, taking the place of French-Italian manufacturer Thales Alenia Space and resulting in "total capital cost savings" of about $2 billion, Telesat announced.

The company expects to begin launching the first Lightspeed satellites in mid-2026, with global service beginning once the first 156 satellites are in orbit. The full network is planned to consist of 198 satellites.

Telesat stock surged as much as much as 64% with heavy volume in early trading from its previous close at $8.45 a share, before slipping slightly to closer to 50%.

"I'm incredibly proud of the Telesat team for their innovative work to further optimize ... resulting in dramatically reduced costs," Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg said in a release.