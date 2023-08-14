Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, August 14 1. It's a big week of retail earnings. Is Target (TGT) undervalued? Is Walmart (WMT) overvalued? Is Club name TJX Companies (TJX) going to start with its usual up two points and then cascade down two? That's what you need to be ready for. TJX and Target report second-quarter results on Wednesday, while Walmart reports on Thursday. 2. Morgan Stanly on Monday names Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) a top pick, while predicting a beat and raise when the company reports second-quarter results on Aug. 23. But I really want to warn people that I don't think it's ready to be bought . 3. Mizuho on Monday raises its price target on Amgen (AMGN), a very low-risk pharmaceuticals company, to $223 a share from $214, while maintaining a neutral rating on the stock. Elsewhere, Jefferies raises its price target on Amgen to $310 a share, up from $275, and reiterates a buy rating. 4. U.S. Steel (X) rejects an unsolicited takeover bid from rival Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) that would have valued the former at roughly $7 billion. Cliffs is willing to buy anything. But why would the Federal Trade Commission ever allow this? U.S. Steel said Sunday it's reviewing its strategic options. 5. Citigroup on Monday downgrades Urban Outfitters (URBN) to neutral from buy ahead of the clothing retailer's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 22, while raising its price target to $40 a share, up from $36. The firm expects URBN to deliver an earnings beat, but thinks market expectations are too high going into the print. I like this company and find this downgrade disturbing. 6. Following a red-hot initial public offering last month, Morgan Stanley on Monday initiates coverage on beauty-and-wellness company Oddity Tech (ODD) with the equivalent of a hold rating and $57-a-share price target. The bank cites "strong long-term revenue growth prospects" for Oddity, but thinks the positives are already priced into the stock's valuation. 7. Bernstein on Monday downgrades hotel chain Marriott International (MAR) to market perform, or neutral, from outperform, arguing the stock's short-term upside is limited by its increased valuation this year and a slowdown in the U.S. luxury space. But the firm increases its price target on Marriott to $218 a share, up from $204. 8. Mizuho on Monday raises its price target on restaurant-management-software firm Toast (TOST) to $30 a share, up from $27, while maintaining a buy rating on the stock, following its "very strong" second-quarter results. Baird, conversely, designated Toast a "bearish fresh pick" following its big run of late. The firm has a neutral rating on the stock, with a price target of $25 a share. 9. China's Country Garden, the country's largest private real-estate developer, suspends trading of its onshore bonds on Monday, in a sign it could soon move to restructure its debt. Shares are down roughly 17%, weighing heavily on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index . The news is the latest sign Beijing will likely need to step in to shore up China's beleaguered real-estate sector. 10. Piper Sandler on Monday raises its price target on Club name Coterra Energy (CTRA) to overweight, or buy, from neutral, on expectations for "strong execution across the portfolio." The bank increases its price target on the oil-and-gas firm to $35 a share, up from $30. And remember to tune into the Club's Monthly Meeting on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET. (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

